Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 2,397 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Northern Trust by 986.3% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 360,640 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,111,000 after buying an additional 23,020 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 557.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 668.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 602,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.61 and a 200-day moving average of $84.67. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

In other news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $494,524.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,041,285.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northern Trust news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 5,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $494,524.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,041,285.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Gossett sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $533,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,552,052.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.75.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

