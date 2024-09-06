Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 381 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 75,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,012,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 726.2% in the second quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up previously from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair raised shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $192.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.85 and a 52-week high of $199.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $340.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.64.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.98%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

