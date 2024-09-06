Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 8,850 Shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Portillo’s were worth $6,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Portillo’s by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Portillo’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Portillo’s by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Portillo’s by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portillo’s by 241.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTLO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Portillo’s from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portillo’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of PTLO opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Portillo’s Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $17.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.99 million, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.47.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $181.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Portillo’s Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and chocolate cake shake. It offers its products through its website, application, and certain third-party platforms.

