Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Senior Officer David Shea Sells 142,500 Shares

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Shea sold 142,500 shares of Kraken Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total transaction of C$223,782.00.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:PNG opened at C$1.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$347.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.39. Kraken Robotics Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$1.67.

Kraken Robotics (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$24.60 million. Kraken Robotics had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 23.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kraken Robotics Inc. will post 0.052844 EPS for the current year.

About Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally.

