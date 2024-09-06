Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Stacey G. Rock Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Stacey G. Rock sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $89,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

KTOS stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $23.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $300.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 222.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

Further Reading

