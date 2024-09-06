K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.21

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €10.21 ($11.34) and last traded at €10.42 ($11.57), with a volume of 633931 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €10.37 ($11.52).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.30, a PEG ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.79.

About K+S Aktiengesellschaft

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community sectors worldwide. It offers potassium chloride for crops, such as grain, corn, rice, and soybean; fertilizer specialties that are used for crops with magnesium and sulfur requirements, including rapeseed and potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus, grapes, and vegetables; and water-soluble fertilizers for use in fertigation of fruit and vegetables under the KALISOP, KORN-KALI, ROLL-KALI, PATENTKALI, ESTA KIESERIT, MAGNESIA-KAINIT, SOLUMOP, SOLUSOP, SOLUCMS, SOLUMAP, SOLUMKP, EPSO TOP, EPSO MICROTOP, EPSO COMBITOP, EPSO PROFITOP, and EPSO BORTOP brands.

