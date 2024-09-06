Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $67.52 million and approximately $12.81 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000777 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 239,408,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyberswap.com. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) is a decentralized exchange protocol for trading cryptocurrencies on the Ethereum blockchain, created by the Kyber Network team in Singapore. It allows for exchanges between a wide range of digital assets without intermediaries and integrates with other DeFi applications. KNC holders can also participate in protocol governance through staking and voting.”

