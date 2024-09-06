Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 110.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

NASDAQ:LTRX opened at $3.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market cap of $125.14 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.13.

In other Lantronix news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $96,753.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,381,471 shares in the company, valued at $21,741,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lantronix by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 855,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 336,781 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Lantronix by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 989,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 227,374 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,622,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 165,711 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 159,671 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 152,400 shares during the period. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

