Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) Trading Down 4.7%

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.35 and last traded at $8.48. 192,128 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 527,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRMR. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Larimar Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Larimar Therapeutics from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Larimar Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Larimar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market cap of $506.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,971,000 after acquiring an additional 912,458 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,020,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Larimar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Larimar Therapeutics by 966.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease.

