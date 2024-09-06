LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

LaserBond Limited (ASX:LBL – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 4th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.008 per share on Thursday, September 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.
LaserBond Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.
LaserBond Company Profile
