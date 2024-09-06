LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 12-Month High at $99.99

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $99.99 and last traded at $99.99, with a volume of 108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.90.

LEG Immobilien Trading Up 13.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.71.

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.96 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LEG Immobilien SE will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat activities.

