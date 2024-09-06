Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Trading Up 5%

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $19.24. 256,044 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,656,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

Lemonade Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $122.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth $180,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the first quarter worth $214,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.