LGT Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,724,000 after buying an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,460.0% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 973,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,242,000 after purchasing an additional 911,104 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after purchasing an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,056,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,387,000 after purchasing an additional 550,321 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $172.71 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

