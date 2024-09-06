LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $143.08 and a one year high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.81.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.51% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $231.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

