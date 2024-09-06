LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KM Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 722.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:OEF opened at $264.34 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $275.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

