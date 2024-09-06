LGT Financial Advisors LLC Has $84,000 Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,289.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $95.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.84 and its 200-day moving average is $92.25. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $85.28 and a 1-year high of $95.86.

iShares MBS ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

