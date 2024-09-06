LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,712 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 162,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,819 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $11,939,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 433.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 15,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $98.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.85. The company has a market cap of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.78 and a fifty-two week high of $105.74.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

