LGT Financial Advisors LLC Sells 875 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,265,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $232,322,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,513,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,076,000 after buying an additional 44,442 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in M&T Bank by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,451,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,037,000 after buying an additional 100,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in M&T Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 546,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,949,000 after buying an additional 41,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $172,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 4,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $778,872.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,691.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $172,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,476,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $168.80 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $108.53 and a 52 week high of $176.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.77.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

