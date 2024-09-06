LGT Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,244 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $20.87.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

