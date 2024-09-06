LGT Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

LGT Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,666,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE opened at $161.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $164.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

