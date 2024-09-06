Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Purchased by Ovata Capital Management Ltd

Ovata Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 69.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for 2.8% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Liberty Broadband worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,363,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 426.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,397,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,743 shares during the period. Mango Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter worth about $49,570,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,300,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,647,000 after acquiring an additional 349,400 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 147.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 425,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 253,884 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $61.24 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $46.46 and a 12-month high of $95.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average is $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($1.15). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 81.86%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Liberty Broadband from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

