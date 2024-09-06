Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Shares Up 4.5%

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $63.37 and last traded at $63.05. Approximately 25,432 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 170,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.36.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Limbach from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The company has a market cap of $692.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.44.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. Limbach had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company had revenue of $122.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.17, for a total transaction of $710,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,063,052.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 35,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,191 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMB. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Limbach by 0.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limbach by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Limbach by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 8.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Limbach by 7.3% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limbach Holdings, Inc operates as a building systems solution company in the United States. It operates through two segments, General Contractor Relationships and Owner Direct Relationships. The company engages in the construction and renovation projects that involve primarily include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical services.

