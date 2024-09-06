Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Linde were worth $61,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Linde by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $477.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $465.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $450.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.69. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $222.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

