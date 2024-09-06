Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.36 and last traded at $2.35. 254,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,157,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAC. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.90 target price on the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.61.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 2,332.3% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter valued at about $27,000.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.