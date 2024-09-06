Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Trading Up 2.5%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. 22,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 32,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
Lithium Chile Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.51.
About Lithium Chile
Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of lithium properties in Chile and Argentina. The company also explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 111,978 hectares in Chile and 20,800 hectares in Argentina; and owns 5 properties totaling 21,329 hectares in Chile.
