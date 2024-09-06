Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) PT Raised to $120.00

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LYV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.46.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $94.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $95.77. Live Nation Entertainment has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.74, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.03). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 84.78% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $483,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $483,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,911.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ping Fu sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $164,248.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,759.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,201 shares of company stock worth $788,464 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYV. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $788,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

