Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.43.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $568.51. 40,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $578.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $522.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.