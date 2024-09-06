Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Melius Research

Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Lockheed Martin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $568.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. Lockheed Martin has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $578.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $522.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $477.58.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

