Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Insider Jonathan M. Tisch Sells 62,500 Shares of Stock

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 62,500 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $5,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,781,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,227,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE L opened at $80.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $61.29 and a 52 week high of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.14%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.71%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Loews by 244.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Loews in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Loews in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

