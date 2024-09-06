Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 165,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,570,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 1,673 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 34,405 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.00. The company had a trading volume of 346,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,504,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LOW

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.