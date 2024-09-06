Lowe’s Companies, Inc. to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.22. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $11.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.83.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $244.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.06 and a 200-day moving average of $233.98. The company has a market capitalization of $139.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,904,000. Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $1,238,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $703,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

