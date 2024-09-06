LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LPLA. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on LPL Financial from $313.00 to $273.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on LPL Financial from $322.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $279.30.

LPLA opened at $215.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial has a 12 month low of $187.19 and a 12 month high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 52.14% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.94 earnings per share. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total transaction of $1,574,288.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 41,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,000 after buying an additional 11,703 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $3,375,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 533.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at about $3,648,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in LPL Financial by 23.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

