Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.59. 7,526,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 32,713,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 390.39% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,368,761.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 61.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCID. DDFG Inc acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lucid Group by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 28,605 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 118,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 39,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 121,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

