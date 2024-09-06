Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Trading Down 1.1%

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $253.00 and last traded at $255.26. 421,202 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 2,131,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.08.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. TD Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $463.00 to $286.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.94.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.25.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.69%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,379,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

