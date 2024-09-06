Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.41

Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.41 and traded as low as $2.15. Luna Innovations shares last traded at $2.28, with a volume of 192,778 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Luna Innovations in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Luna Innovations Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $74.37 million, a P/E ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 60.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,023,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 763,165 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Luna Innovations by 353.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 155,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 121,154 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 672.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 60,547 shares in the last quarter. Avenir Corp lifted its stake in shares of Luna Innovations by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 221,180 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations by 61.9% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 145,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 55,740 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

