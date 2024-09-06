MA Private Wealth Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $300.90 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $309.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $300.91 and its 200 day moving average is $290.90. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.