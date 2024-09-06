MA Private Wealth Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

MA Private Wealth decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 2.6% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned 0.13% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $13,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,143,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,677,000 after buying an additional 229,231 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 541,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,479,000 after acquiring an additional 208,691 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 20.1% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,257,000 after acquiring an additional 207,306 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.1% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 277,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after purchasing an additional 205,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,256.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,917,000 after purchasing an additional 168,245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $190.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.19. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

