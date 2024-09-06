Magna International (TSE:MG) Upgraded to Strong Sell by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MG. BNP Paribas upgraded Magna International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Magna International from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of MG opened at C$54.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$63.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 12-month low of C$52.25 and a 12-month high of C$81.65.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.99 by C($0.14). Magna International had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of C$14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.22 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Magna International will post 7.5019868 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Magna International’s payout ratio is currently 56.16%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

