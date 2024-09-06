Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Shares of Maison Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) dropped 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.94. Approximately 121,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 151,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Maison Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Get Maison Solutions alerts:

Maison Solutions (NASDAQ:MSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maison Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.52%. The business had revenue of $16.93 million for the quarter.

Maison Solutions Company Profile

Maison Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the specialty grocery retailer in California. The company offers perishable products, such as meat, seafood, vegetables, and fruit; non-perishable products, including grocery products comprising cooking utensils, canned foods, Chinese and Asian seasonings and spices, and snacks, as well as liquor, cigarette, lottery, newspaper, reusable bag, non-food, and health products, and general merchandise, beauty care, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services in its stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maison Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.