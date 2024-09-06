MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $91.72 and last traded at $91.50. 227,628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 739,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.62.

Several analysts have weighed in on MMYT shares. StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MakeMyTrip from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.28.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $254.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 85.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after buying an additional 1,879,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,884 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after acquiring an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth $50,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 129.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 956,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,414,000 after purchasing an additional 539,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

