Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.94

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.

Man Wah Stock Up 29.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.

Man Wah Company Profile

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.