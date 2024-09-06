Man Wah (OTCMKTS:MAWHY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.94

Shares of Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.94 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.94.
Man Wah Stock Up 29.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.53.
Man Wah Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.3383 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This is an increase from Man Wah’s previous dividend of $0.34.
Man Wah Company Profile
Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Man Wah
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.