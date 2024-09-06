Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.
Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital
Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile
Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.
