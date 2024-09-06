Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 52 week low of $4.27 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10.

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 56.72% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 195.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 21.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

