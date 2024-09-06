Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.80

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.80 and last traded at C$21.76, with a volume of 91528 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFI has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Maple Leaf Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.36.

Maple Leaf Foods Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.44, a PEG ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$23.44.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C$0.01. Maple Leaf Foods had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maple Leaf Foods Inc. will post 1.4796531 earnings per share for the current year.

Maple Leaf Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is 977.78%.

Insider Transactions at Maple Leaf Foods

In related news, Senior Officer Iain William Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.90, for a total transaction of C$114,500.00. Company insiders own 39.98% of the company’s stock.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company operates through Meat Protein Group and Plant Protein Group segments. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

Featured Articles

