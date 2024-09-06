Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 0.6% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.44 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 10,001,212 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 57,379,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

MARA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 5.56.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The firm had revenue of $145.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Said Ouissal sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $209,448.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,943. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 121.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the first quarter worth about $105,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Marathon Digital by 108.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

