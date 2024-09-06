Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Trading Up 3.4%

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $8.93. Approximately 38,258 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,390,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

MRVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a current ratio of 10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $8.41.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 47.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 310.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

