Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) is Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,226,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 40,182 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises about 5.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.65% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $679,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 8,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $229.11. 101,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,638. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $232.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,578,560.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

