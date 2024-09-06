Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $629.82.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $660.00 to $665.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $506.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $545.01 and its 200 day moving average is $570.45. The stock has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.91. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $389.90 and a 1-year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 30.80%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 20.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.7% during the second quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

