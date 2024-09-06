Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.6%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $67.32 and last traded at $67.37. Approximately 1,251,670 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 12,542,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -21.24%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total value of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,559,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,620. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,810,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,805,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,791,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,158,601,000 after buying an additional 185,479 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP increased its position in Marvell Technology by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 15,055,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $907,997,000 after buying an additional 1,888,676 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,764,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,475,000 after buying an additional 3,036,495 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,478,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,874 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

