Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.75. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 22,320 shares traded.

Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $918.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.70.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 337,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matinas BioPharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,685,000. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

