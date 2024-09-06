Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Shares Gap Up to $3.64

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.64, but opened at $3.75. Matinas BioPharma shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 22,320 shares traded.
Matinas BioPharma Trading Up 0.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $918.00 million, a P/E ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.70.
Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).
Institutional Trading of Matinas BioPharma
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies and develops pharmaceutical products using its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nanocrystals for the delivery of small molecules, nucleic acids, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Matinas BioPharma
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Does GTA VI Make Take-Two Interactive Stock an Irresistible Buy?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Why HPE’s Dip Is a Prime Opportunity for Blue-Chip AI Investors
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Analysts See Big Upside for Occidental Petroleum Despite Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.