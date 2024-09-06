Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IWP opened at $110.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $115.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.64.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.